Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Amplifon Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

