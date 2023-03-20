Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $98.18 million and $10,668.37 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.0133097 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,017.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

