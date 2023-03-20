AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSF. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.