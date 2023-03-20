American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 15,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,285. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.