American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American National Bankshares

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $93,584.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Featured Stories

