American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.08.
American International Group Trading Down 5.9 %
AIG stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 530,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
