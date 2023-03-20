Amaze World 1-Day Volume Reaches $47,548.65 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and $47,548.65 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00359253 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.79 or 0.26111766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

