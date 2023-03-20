Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

