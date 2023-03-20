Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

