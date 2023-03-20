Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Insider Acquires $1,860,000.00 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) insider Joseph W. Craft III bought 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.35. 458,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.36. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Natixis lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,519,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares during the period.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Stories

