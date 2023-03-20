Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 4,581,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,038. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

