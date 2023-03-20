Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,973,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342,740 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $39.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

