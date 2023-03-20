Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 4.3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.52. 22,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 540,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $1,281,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,118.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 999 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $49,710.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,976 shares of company stock worth $5,161,061 in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

