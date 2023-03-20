Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,050.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,050.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,039 shares of company stock valued at $575,950 and sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.