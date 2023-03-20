Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.47.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

