Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.