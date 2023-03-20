Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.