Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $157,243.37

Aion (AION) traded up 96.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $157,243.37 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 302.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00166222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00052128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000227 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

