Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

