Adobe’s (ADBE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $415.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.24 and a 200-day moving average of $333.62.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.