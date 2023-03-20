Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $382.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.62.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock worth $9,022,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

