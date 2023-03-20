Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $819.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.