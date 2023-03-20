Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Financial Analysis

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of AVITA Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acutus Medical and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33 AVITA Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.98%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

This table compares Acutus Medical and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -242.11% -45.94% -24.27% AVITA Medical -77.47% -29.38% -26.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $16.36 million 1.61 -$117.68 million ($1.57) -0.59 AVITA Medical $34.42 million 9.83 -$26.67 million ($1.06) -12.62

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

