Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

