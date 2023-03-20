Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $23.46. 8,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acme United in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

