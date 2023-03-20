Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,067 shares of company stock valued at $994,615 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

