Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $394.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average of $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

