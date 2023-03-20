Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $303.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.