Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Accuray stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.51. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
