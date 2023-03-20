Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Accuray Stock Down 1.8 %

Accuray stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.51. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 387,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

