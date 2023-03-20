Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AKR opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

