Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.