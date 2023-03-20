Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHCGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after buying an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 517,669 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after buying an additional 230,874 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

