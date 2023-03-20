A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,733.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,733.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,523.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 860,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $10,781,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.