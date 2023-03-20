A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

