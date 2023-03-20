9,694 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coursera by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera Profile

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 103,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

