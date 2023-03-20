7Pixels (7PXS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00009811 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $44.31 million and approximately $23,035.86 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.67673081 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,344.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

