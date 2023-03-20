4,631 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

TSLA stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,412,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,640,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average of $196.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

