24,345 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

