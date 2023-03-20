1,555 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.90. 161,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,442. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day moving average is $226.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.