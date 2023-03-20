1,006 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.42. 626,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

