ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $472,827.94 and $7.84 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039145 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

