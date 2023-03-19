Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.60 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $598.52 million and $41.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.66 or 0.00134335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039834 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

