YIT Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:YITYY)

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
YIT Oyj Price Performance
Shares of YIT Oyj stock opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76. YIT Oyj has a 1 year low of C$1.76 and a 1 year high of C$1.76.
About YIT Oyj
