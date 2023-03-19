XRUN (XRUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,109.72

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0% against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $313.07 million and $139,109.72 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

