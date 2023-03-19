XDC Network (XDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $487.18 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XDC Network

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,822,830,518 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

