Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

