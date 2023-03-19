Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.
About Xcel Energy
