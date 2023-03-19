Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.23.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $223.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.