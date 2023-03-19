William Blair Weighs in on GitLab Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for GitLab in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of -0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

