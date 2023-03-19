WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $710,016.67 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $710,016.67 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00302452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00023290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.