Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

