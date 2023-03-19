Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

